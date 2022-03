Three top takeaways from Sunday night’s game at Chase Center, where the Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks 107-101 to fall to 43-18 on the season. Warriors blow big lead: Golden State were up 88-74 entering the final quarter off play, separation created by efficient offense and strong defense through the previous three quarters. But the wheels fell off in the final 12 minutes. Spencer Dinwiddie got going offensively in the period and the Mavericks rallied around him.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO