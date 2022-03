A new manufacturing technology center offering a two-semester certificate program has opened at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) in Danbury. The Connecticut State Community College Naugatuck Valley Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center is located in an approximately 3,000-square-foot space within a WCSU warehouse building that was converted into an advanced manufacturing shop and classroom in a $2.4 million project funded through state bond funds. The first cohort of 12 students began the program last August in a space provided by Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury and moved into the new facility in January, with a graduation date scheduled for May.

DANBURY, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO