Officials urge caution on icy roads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders are urging caution on the roads as conditions worsen in the Mid-South and sleet turns to slush on roadways.

The winter weather is not just an inconvenience but a hazard for drivers. Several motorists have lost control of their vehicles along I-55 Wednesday afternoon.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a Facebook post that drivers are going to need to allow extra time for driving in dangerous conditions.

According to the sheriff, there have been 41 wrecks in Tipton County as of 4:30 p.m.



“Deputies and THP are currently working multiple motor vehicle crashes in all areas of the county,” Sheriff Beasley said. “Roads are covered with sleet and slush and precipitation is still coming down. If you have to travel please be safe and give yourself an extra 20-30 minutes. TDOT has trucks clearing the highways and spreading salt at this time,” Beasley said.

ARDOT is also urging Arkansans to stay clear of the roads as crews are plowing and treating roadways.

ARDOT said in a Twitter thread about current road conditions that sleet and freezing rain are beginning to accumulate in West Memphis.

ARDOT also stated that roadway conditions are expected to worsen overnight across the northern half of Arkansas, including I-40 with additional freezing rain and sleet projected in the forecast.

“ARDOT crews are continuing 24-hour operations, plowing and salting the roadways, responding to incidents, and will check on stranded motorists if long backups occur. Stay home and stay off the roads if you can,” ARDOT said in one of the tweets.

Arkansas State Police have also called up the National Guard to assist motorists until the weather gets better.

“We currently have 88 Arkansas Guard members and 32 humvees deployed across the state to assist the Arkansas State Police with traffic issues in the current winter storm. Please stay off the roads if you can. If you must travel, please check road conditions & drive with caution,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in a Twitter post Wednesday.



