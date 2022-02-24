All five Edgewater teams take first place at Edgewater Classic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – All five teams from the Edgewater Gymnastics Academy took first place at the 17th annual Edgewater Classic competition.

Four Edgewater athletes; Mallorie Comeens, Lilah Jasperson, Ka’Lyssa Kelso, and Mallory Mixon received perfect scores for their routines.

The Edgewater Xcel Bronze and Xcel Gold teams also moved up to number one in their divisions in the nation.

