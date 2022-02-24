ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

All five Edgewater teams take first place at Edgewater Classic

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQcTw_0eNLZlS100

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – All five teams from the Edgewater Gymnastics Academy took first place at the 17th annual Edgewater Classic competition.

Four Edgewater athletes; Mallorie Comeens, Lilah Jasperson, Ka’Lyssa Kelso, and Mallory Mixon received perfect scores for their routines.

The Edgewater Xcel Bronze and Xcel Gold teams also moved up to number one in their divisions in the nation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBB

Arnold boys’ soccer class 5A state runner-up

DELAND, Fla. (WMBB) — In a bid to win back-to-back state championships, Arnold fell to Belen Jesuit 1-0 on Saturday. The Marlins finished the 2021-22 campaign as the 5A State runner-up after winning the 4A title a year ago. They finished the season with a 22-2-1 record. With just eight seniors on the roster, many […]
DELAND, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Joe Carpenter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Bozeman’s Joe Carpenter. Carpenter is a senior star for Bozeman’s basketball and football teams. He led the Bucks, averaging more than 19 points per game on the court this past season. He also was the team […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Arnold softball team hoping for statement season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball team believes their team has filled all the missing puzzle pieces to put together a statement 2022 season. In their first two games, the Marlins have outscored their opponents 33 runs to one and senior shortstop Sage Mckey said they have talent all over the diamond. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Ponce De Leon goes back to back, wins 1A state title

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Ponce De Leon girls’ basketball team will return to Holmes County as back-to-back state champions with their 39-38 victory over Wildwood in the 1A state title Friday. The Lady Pirates will return home Saturday afternoon with a big celebration awaiting them.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Edgewater, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Bay boys basketball set to play in first region final game since 2003

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team has reached their furthest point in the playoffs in nearly two decades and they have no intention of stopping now. After starting the season 2-4, the Tornadoes have won 22 of their last 24 games, were crowned district champions, and have two playoff wins under […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mosley baseball wins home opener over Marianna

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley baseball team earned a 9-4 victory over Marianna in their home opener Thursday night. The Dolphins improved to 2-0 on the season and will host Gulf Breeze Tuesday, March 1. The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 and will host Liberty County, Monday. February 28.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Chipley’s Marcus Buchanan named 1A football co-coach of the year

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Following his first season with the Tigers, Chipley’s Marcus Buchanan was named by Florida High School Football as the class 1A co-coach of the year. Buchanan was given the honor alongside Madison County football coach Mike Coe who won the Class 1A state title this past season. The Tigers had their […]
CHIPLEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Xcel Gold
WMBB

Fat and Weird Cookie holds Cookie Fest in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fat and Weird Cookie held their Cookie Fest on Saturday and attempted to break a Guinness World Record at the same time. Fat and Weird Cookie was hoping to break the world record of most cookies dunked into milk at the same time. Thousands of people came out for […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Women at Tom P. Haney are making history

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Ahead of National Women’s History month, female students at Tom P. Haney Technical College are making history of their own. Haney’s teaching staff have seen an increase of women joining traditionally male-dominated programs. Students are choosing career paths regardless of their gender. Women are not following the norm at Haney. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Palm Bay students experience first ‘Truck Day’

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Students at Palm Bay Preparatory Academy in Bay County held their first annual ‘Truck Day’ for students on Monday. There were around 26 vehicles from all trades parked in the school’s parking lot to speak with their K-12 students. Principal Patty Phillips said some of their high school students are […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Haney Technical College plans to demolish four buildings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College plans to demolish four buildings next week. The equipment for the demolition is expected to arrive on Wednesday. “We don’t have space to add any new programs, we don’t have space for a conference room any longer, we’ve used every available space for classrooms,” Haney Technical Center […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Publix becomes sponsor of PCB Sports Complex

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex has a new sponsor – Publix. It will now be known as the “Publix Sports Park” at Panama City Beach.  Friday the Bay County Tourist Development Council voted unanimously for the partnership.  Executive Director Dan Rowe said they have been working on securing this […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Circus comes to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The first-ever traveling Italian water circus has made its way to Panama City Beach. The theme for this year’s Cirque Italia is all about pirates, mermaids, and hidden treasure. And it proved to be quite the spectacle. “We are the first traveling water circus in the United States and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Best of Bay County Schools exhibit opens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local students debuted their artwork with a new exhibit at the Panama City Center for the Arts. The Best of Bay County Schools exhibit features 12 pieces of artwork handpicked by art teachers from 14 different elementary schools in Bay County. This is a tradition students have had the opportunity […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach hotels filling up for Spring Break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local tourism leaders said Panama City Beach is one of the hottest destinations in the country. And hotel rooms are filling up fast for March. News 13 searched for nearby hotels, motels, and condominiums and the rates they are currently going for during the Spring month. Here are some […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach prepares for spring break crowd

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach officials say they are ready to take on the spring break crowds.  Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said they have been preparing for months. He said they are expecting a lot of traffic and want to remind everyone to stay safe.  “To keep it simple if it […]
WMBB

WMBB

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy