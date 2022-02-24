ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Electrical crews making preps to restore power as sudden freezing rain comes through the state

By Gary Burton Jr.
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow and ice can be fun to play in, but the power outages they can produce aren’t.

Rob Roedel with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas who serves 74 of the 75 counties in Arkansas says freezing rain is a major concern.

This is because ice could potentially freeze on power lines as big around as a soda can, and the same is the case for trees – causing them to fall on lines.

“The main thing to keep in mind is the value of human life,” he says.

With possibilities of down power lines, Roedel emphasizes to stay away from them because they could be live, dangerous, and deadly.

Slushy roads, heavy traffic leads to dangerous driving conditions

Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas echos this message, telling people not to hesitate to report a down power line or outage.

Hinkle says Entergy has crews stationed in parts of the state to get power restored quickly and they are also bringing in extra help from their sister companies.

Entergy has 1,600 employees and contractors working. Of those, 640 are from sister companies and the remaining are Entergy Arkansas.

One of the most asked questions is how long it will take to get power restored.

Roedel says it just depends. The areas with the highest density of people are restored first.

“In other words, we try to get as many back on as quickly as we can. he said.”

To stay updated on the power loss in the state click here .

KARK 4 News

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

