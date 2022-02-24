ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lordsworn's Straight Sword

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Well-crafted straight swordf with an illustrious design, wielded by regulars of a lord's army. Though blackened and damaged...

www.ign.com

WCIA

Best Minecraft sword toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The sword is one of the most important tools in Minecraft. It is the player’s first line of defense against creepers and zombies. It can also slice through vines and cut grass. The sword has become an iconic symbol of Minecraft. It is also popular for cosplay and Halloween costume props.
VIDEO GAMES
101.5 WPDH

International Sword Swallowers Day is a Thing, & It’s This Monday

I love looking into the random holidays that there are, and trust me, there are a lot. Many focus around food, many around culture, and some are just outright whacky. As for this coming Monday, it's a mixture of all three? Unsheathe your blades because February 28th, the last day of the month, is International Sword Swallowers Day!
CANCER
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE

