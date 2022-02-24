ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to UN, to serve as UW-Madison commencement speaker

By Logan Reigstad
 5 days ago
Linda-Thomas-Greenfield. Photo via UW-Madison.

MADISON, Wis. — One of the United States’ top diplomats will serve as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement speaker, the university announced Wednesday.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will speak at the ceremony at Camp Randall in May. In a news release, the university said Thomas-Greenfield earned a master’s degree from UW in 1975 and “maintained close ties to her alma mater and has mentored and inspired many UW–Madison students over the years.”

“We are immensely honored to be hosting Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and grateful that she has agreed to share her wisdom and experiences with our graduates,” outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in the release. “Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is one of the most distinguished and highly regarded diplomats in the world. I am very proud that she is also a Badger.”

Spring commencement for all bachelor’s, master’s and law degree candidates is set for noon on May 14.

