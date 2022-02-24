ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Rosie O'Donnell Name Controversy: 'It's Best to Take Time to Google My Name'

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Speaking her peace. Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke out about her “awkward” run-in with Rosie O’Donnell — and the comedian’s uncomfortable apology that followed.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” the Quantico alum, 39, wrote via an Instagram Story statement on Wednesday, February 23. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

The Citadel star — who O’Donnell, 59, mistook for author Deepak Chopra’s daughter while she was eating with husband Nick Jonas on Monday, February 21 — explained why the A League of Their Own star’s apology felt somewhat impersonal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUE28_0eNLWaHJ00
Priyanka Chopra and Rosie O’Donnell. Shutterstock (2)

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” the Indian actress continued. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.”

Priyanka seemed to be pointing to the former View panelist’s TikTok video in which she said, “Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too.”

In the clip, which O’Donnell posted on Monday, the Tarzan actress explained that she put her foot in her mouth when she “mistakenly thought” Priyanka was Deepak’s daughter.

“[I said,] ‘Hi, I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak,’” the former talk show host said in the video. “She goes, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoCwH_0eNLWaHJ00
Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

O’Donnell confessed that she was “so embarrassed” by the faux pas, which is why she posted the public apology message. It wasn’t until her second video, however, that she called the Matrix Resurrections actress by name.

“Priyanka is her name. … I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sometimes I f—k up,” the Sleepless in Seattle star said in the follow-up TikTok on Monday.

Priyanka, for her part, concluded her Wednesday statement, writing, “Also PS: As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

The Jonas Brothers musician, 29, showed support for his wife by reposting her message on his own social media account on Wednesday. “Well said my love,” he commented.

The Kingdom alum and the Baywatch actress tied the knot in 2018. They announced in January that they welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

