KLAMATH FALLS, OR – FEBRUARY 14, 2022 The City of Klamath Falls and Klamath Falls Police Department have been advised of a recent telephone scam. In this scam, fraudulent callers posing as members of law enforcement, inform the victim that they missed their jury duty or court appearance and will have a warrant issued for their arrest unless they pay their bail or fines over the phone. These calls are fraudulent. Any legitimate law enforcement officer will not demand cash or gift cards or the like from a member of the public.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO