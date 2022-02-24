ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONCACAF Champions League: NYCFC roll into quarterfinals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Talles Magno scored a pair of second-half goals Wednesday as MLS champion New York City FC sealed a 4-0 victory over visiting Santos de Guapiles of Costa Rica and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League in a game played at Los Angeles.

Alfredo Morales and Maxime Chanot had first-half goals for NYFC that essentially wrapped up a trip to the next round. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not need to make a save while earning the shutout.

NYCFC finished the matchup with a 6-0 victory on aggregate after earning a 2-0 decision over Santos at San Jose, Costa Rica, on Feb. 15 when Valentin Castellanos scored a pair of goals.

The Wednesday game was played at the home of Los Angeles City FC after a CONCACAF-approved venue was not available in the New York area. The Los Angeles area was selected since NYCFC opens the MLS regular season at the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Morales scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute and Chanot piled on in the 36th minute. After Santos’ Alvin Bennett received a red card in the 83rd minute, Magno put an exclamation point on the victory with goals in the 80th and 86th minutes.

NYCFC earned its spot in Champions League after winning its first MLS Cup title last season with a victory in penalty kicks over the Portland Timbers.

–Field Level Media

