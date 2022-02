Back in May 2021, Jeff Bezos dished out approximately $500 million to purchase a 417-foot yacht that comes with features like a helipad and a secondary boat (via Houston Chronicle). Some felt outraged over the sheer extravagance of the purchase, while others took issue over transportation issues. According to BBC, the Dutch company Oceanco took on the task of constructing the vessel, but a snag has come up. Due to the location of the building facility in Rotterdam, the boat must be piloted under the Koningshaven Bridge to depart the city. However, Bezos' yacht is too tall to pass under it and city officials have announced that the bridge may be deconstructed to accommodate the vessel.

