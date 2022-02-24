ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia legislators target COVID mask, vaccine precautions with mandate bans

By Stanley Dunlap
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbDIG_0eNLVpJB00

Republican state lawmakers’ fight against COVID-19 mandates gained steam Wednesday, with committees advancing bills that would relax restrictions on school mask requirements and prohibit governments from requiring proof of vaccination at public buildings or to use services.

A House committee advanced the Gov. Brian Kemp-backed bill that allows parents to opt their children out of masks requirements at public and charter schools. Also Wednesday, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed Senate Bill 345 that prohibit state and local governments, including public universities, from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination through June 2023.

The Senate measure, sponsored by Chickamauga Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis, passed with 7-4 vote, bans government agencies from requiring so-called vaccine passports to gain access at public buildings or to obtain licenses, permits and use other services

The latest revision specifies only proof of COVID-19 vaccinations would be banned and it sets an expiration date in June 2023.

Originally, Senate Bill 345 covered all vaccinations, which would’ve prevented school districts from mandatory shots children have taken for measles and chickenpox for decades.

It also excludes hospital authorities so that medical facilities can comply with federal immunization mandates for health care workers.

“I’ve had three vaccinations, two (doses) and then the booster,” Mullis said. “I think everybody should have vaccination. I just don’t think the state government should mandate it.”

Brandt Lewis, who manages the New Georgia Project’s vaccination program aimed at Black people and other minorities, says it’s difficult enough to deal with vaccine hesitancy often precipitated by misinformation without also having government rules that could lead to unintended consequences.

“S enate Bill 345 is aimed at prohibiting Georgians from keeping all of us honest to our neighbors and preserving the health of the most vulnerable of our society, our seniors,” Lewis said.

Democratic Sen. Michelle Au, an epidemiologist from Johns Creek, asked how long it will take for a vaccine taken by more than half the world’s population to become considered an acceptable requirement for school attendance.

“I think it’s great that we have required vaccination for school (but) why is the COVID vaccine different?” she said.

Sen. Dean Burke, a physician and Bainbridge Republican, said the addition of a sunset provision in the summer 2023 alleviated his chief concerns of enacting the policy for an unpredictable virus.

“I think all of us in the medical community are concerned about with COVID-19 is the fact that it has proven itself to be a very adaptive mutation and I’m hesitant to support anything that would kind of tie our hands up to what might happen in the future,” Burke said.

As the cultural battle that pits the scope of government authority against personal freedom in a public health crisis continues, vaccinations and school mask mandates remain a major line of demarcation that often divides along party lines.

Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis bill would prohibit state and local governments from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccinations to access public facilities and services. The paper vaccination record card is the most common form of  “vaccine passport.” Dept. of Defense photo by EJ Hersom

Other states, including neighboring Florida, have introduced or passed legislation rolling back government vaccination mandates and school mask policies.

A Utah bill under consideration also bans employers from mandating that their staff is vaccinated and the government bans covers any type of required proof of immunization.

A lobbyist with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia said the organization is unaware of any local governments that currently require vaccine documentation.

During Wednesday’s Senate meeting, Taylor Hawkins, with the conservative organization Frontline Policy Action, said the group supports a bill that reinforces people’s ability to make their own health care decisions.

“The idea that the state or local government could cram down a mandate that could prohibit public services based on whether or not citizens have received a treatment, which many have a religious or health reason as to why they cannot receive it, is a repugnant idea,” Hawkins said.

Soon after, the Senate Education and Youth Committee passed another Kemp-backed COVID-19 bill aimed at eliminating public school mask mandates.

Under the bill, schools and districts could only require masks if they allow parents to exempt their children. Like the vaccine documentation bill, the face covering mandate ban is set to expire June 2023.

Republicans on the committee said the goal is to empower parents to make medical decisions for their children.

“This should not be a Democrat versus Republican issue,” said Dahlonega Republican Sen. Steve Gooch. “This is about the children. And if you listen to the families all over Georgia, both Democrat and Republican, especially the moms, they support this legislation. We better start listening to the voters in the state because they’re fed up with some mandates from the local schools on these masks.”

Atlanta Democratic Sen. Sonya Halpern questioned the apparent rush in the Georgia General Assembly to relax pandemic restrictions.

Sen. Sonya Halpern. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder.

“A bill just passed out that would eliminate schools being able to even ask for vaccination records around COVID, and now we’re talking about eliminating having the ability to decide at the local level whether or not masks will be (required),” she said. “And so my question here is why in the world are we completely alienating the typical rules around allowing what’s happening on the ground locally, to be able to now say that this needs to be codified across the state?”

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for anyone in a k-12 school.

Sen. Elena Parent, a Decatur Democrat, said she was concerned the proposed law would limit schools’ options in case another, more transmissible viral variant arises.

“I mean, you can see we can’t predict the future when it comes to disease,” she said. “So why not then limit this to COVID and its currently known variants, versus trying to preempt pandemics and diseases that we have no idea, we can’t even imagine right now?”

“I would state that I’m 42 years old, and this is the first pandemic that I’ve lived through,” said the bill’s sponsor, Buford Republican Clint Dixon. “And then I think that, again, parents have a fundamental right on the decisions, especially with their children and their upbringing, and I think that it should not be limited to just COVID.”

“None of us know what the future holds,” he added. “And as things come before us in life, we deal with them at that time. Worrying about something that we don’t know anything about is like sitting in a rocking chair and rocking in it, it gives you something to do, but it isn’t going to get you anywhere.”

Parent asked Dixon whether he consulted with any health experts in writing the bill, including Georgia Department of Public Health Director Dr. Kathleen Toomey. Dixon said the governor might have done so.

Republicans on the committee pointed out that children account for only a tiny fraction of the state’s nearly 30,000 COVID-19 deaths. Medical experts say COVID-19 typically causes only mild symptoms in young people, but there are rare exceptions, and children can spread the disease to more vulnerable adults.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Dr. Isaac Chun-Hai Fung, associate professor of epidemiology at the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University, said he has questions about the two bills.

“Are we moving too fast to limit the power of the state and local governments as well as schools and school districts to do what is needed, should we enter another public health crisis again? Isn’t it prudent to take legislative actions in a cautious manner and consider the wide range of possibilities into the future?”

“Given the rapid evolution of the virus, we may not know what the future looks like for this pandemic,” he added. “We won’t even know when another virus emerges and leads us into another pandemic again.”

Atlanta Democratic Sen. Donzella James said she’s still worried about the current pandemic. James said she spent six months in the hospital battling a bad case of COVID-19 and urged her colleagues to take the threat more seriously.

“This is no joke. This was at the hospital, WellStar, not far from here. This is real. Please understand that you can catch this, this is real. I got blessed by God, I guess, to be here today. But I wish you would look at the fact that the masks not only protect you, they protect the people around you too.”

The post Georgia legislators target COVID mask, vaccine precautions with mandate bans appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Texans go to the polls under sweeping new voting restrictions

HOUSTON — With less than two days until Texas’ primary election, Cedric and Myrtis Tatterson sat in a community center gym in Houston to fulfill the training required of them as election judges. Though they have both served as judges in numerous past elections, Tuesday’s primary will be the first since Texas’ Republican-controlled legislature passed […] The post Texans go to the polls under sweeping new voting restrictions appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
TEXAS STATE
Georgia Recorder

Troops at Georgia’s Fort Stewart prepare to aid NATO role in Ukraine conflict

Updated Feb. 28 to reference confirmation troops in the division started leaving for Europe Sunday afternoon. HINESVILLE, Ga. — Anka Hinze was skeptical a couple of weeks ago when her retired military police officer husband said he had a sense of foreboding that an overseas conflict was about to deliver a ripple effect across the […] The post Troops at Georgia’s Fort Stewart prepare to aid NATO role in Ukraine conflict appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
HINESVILLE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Hinesville community braces for imminent Fort Stewart troop deployment

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Anka Hinze was skeptical a couple of weeks ago when her retired military police officer husband said he had a sense of foreboding that an overseas conflict was about to deliver a ripple effect across the Hinesville community near Fort Stewart. Then the owner of the popular German restaurant Zum Rosenhof in […] The post Hinesville community braces for imminent Fort Stewart troop deployment appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
HINESVILLE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia votes 2022: New Trump effect, new election law, new political maps

Georgia voters might not hold the power this time around to dramatically flip control of the federal government, but even so, the once reliably red state will stay at the center of national politics this year. It was just a little more than a year ago when a record five million Georgians turned out to […] The post Georgia votes 2022: New Trump effect, new election law, new political maps appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
City
Decatur, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
State
Utah State
City
Dahlonega, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Georgia Recorder

Renter struggles remain as Georgia’s assistance program dodges federal funding claw back

Janell Wise has lived in the same apartment since she moved to south Cobb County from Tennessee in 2014. Wise, 40, lives with her 13-year-old son in Mableton and works as a team leader at an Amazon facility near Fairburn. Last August, she came down with COVID-19. After her son tested positive in September, she […] The post Renter struggles remain as Georgia’s assistance program dodges federal funding claw back appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Arbery’s mother relieved by killer’s guilty verdict, expresses anger at DOJ

Soon after a federal jury returned guilty verdicts Tuesday in the hate crimes trial of three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, his mother vented against the federal prosecutors who offered a plea deal as much as she expressed relief about the trial’s outcome. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, thanked supporters around Brunswick and across the […] The post Arbery’s mother relieved by killer’s guilty verdict, expresses anger at DOJ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Georgia Recorder

Horse racing bills break out of Georgia’s legislative gate in new bid to beat long odds

A suite of bills designed to legalize horse racing in Georgia got a boost Thursday from a study suggesting that allowing Georgians to bet on races could bring more than a billion dollars in new revenue to the state. But the perennial push to expand the state’s gambling options faced withering criticism from detractors who […] The post Horse racing bills break out of Georgia’s legislative gate in new bid to beat long odds appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Jurors start deliberations in Arbery hate crimes trial

A predominantly white jury began deliberations Monday afternoon as to whether to find Ahmaud Arbery’s three killers guilty of federal hate crimes after a weeklong trial that probes the thorny questions of racially motivated violence, vigilantism and toxic stereotypes of criminality and Black Americans. The defendants — Travis McMichael, 36; his father, Gregory McMichael, 66; […] The post Jurors start deliberations in Arbery hate crimes trial appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Steve Gooch
Georgia Recorder

Advocates object to some of state lawmakers’ mental health overhaul plans

A bipartisan push to increase access to behavioral health treatment in Georgia drew objections from patient advocates troubled by provisions that would create patient registries and make it easier to involuntarily commit people with mental illness. The 74-page bill, sponsored by House Speaker David Ralston, received its first public airing during a nearly three-hour, and […] The post Advocates object to some of state lawmakers’ mental health overhaul plans  appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgians rally for an end to Ukraine violence

Downtown Atlanta was swathed in Ukrainian blue and gold Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered outside the CNN Center to protest Russia’s invasion of its western neighbor. The demonstrators, part of a worldwide #StandWithUkraine movement, called on the U.S. and NATO to continue to supply armaments to Ukrainian forces and to “close the sky,” or enforce […] The post Georgians rally for an end to Ukraine violence appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Three poll numbers that should scare Democrats. And three that should give some hope

If the central argument for President Joe Biden’s election in 2020 was his competence and decades of experience in Washington, three numbers in a recent nationwide Quinnipiac University poll are a warning shot for the White House and Democrats as they look to hold their majorities in the U.S. House and Senate. Here they are: 56, 61, and 62. And […] The post Three poll numbers that should scare Democrats. And three that should give some hope appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Ag industry creating stink again over latest right-to-farm bill

Charlotte Swancy says she tries to be a good neighbor as she raises cattle and hogs on her 300-acre farm in north Georgia. But Swancy said she also wants assurances that any other farmer who may move in near her will do the same. She’s particularly concerned about large-scale agricultural businesses, known as concentrated animal […] The post Ag industry creating stink again over latest right-to-farm bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Georgia House#New Georgia#Population Health#Republican#Senate#The New Georgia Project#Georgians
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Regents pledged to find qualified new chancellor; they fished for Sonny Perdue instead

A year ago, the Board of Regents announced it would begin a search to find the best-qualified candidate in the country to serve as its chancellor and lead Georgia’s 26 institutes of higher learning and their 340,000 students into what was sure to be a bright and glorious future. What the regents sought, we were […] The post Bookman: Regents pledged to find qualified new chancellor; they fished for Sonny Perdue instead appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate

WASHINGTON — Leaders of faith organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday how their institutions and places of worship have been roiled by bomb threats and extremism. They talked about the recent waves of bomb threats aimed at HBCUs, a terrifying hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue […] The post U.S. House hearing on extremism toward minorities turns into ‘defund the police’ debate appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Plant Vogtle delays and ballooning costs since 2012 unveiling like ‘groundhog day’

Further setbacks at the snakebit Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion are reportedly expected to result in delays lasting up to six months while the operator added a $920 million charge at the end of last year. Thomas Fanning, president and CEO of Southern Co., said during Thursday’s earnings call that the parent company of Georgia Power […] The post Plant Vogtle delays and ballooning costs since 2012 unveiling like ‘groundhog day’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Critics fume as Sonny Perdue closes in on Georgia’s university chancellor job

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who also served as United States secretary of agriculture, has been named sole finalist to lead the state’s public college and university system despite worries over his lack of educational experience and fears that his conservative political past may be seen as divisive to some students. The Georgia Board of […] The post Critics fume as Sonny Perdue closes in on Georgia’s university chancellor job appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Georgia Recorder

Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Thursday vowed a “united and decisive” wave of sanctions against Russia after the country’s leaders ordered a military assault on Ukraine. Russian military forces began attacking several cities and towns throughout the country, according to multiple news reports. The Washington Post reported that a senior U.S. defense official said the incursion is taking […] The post Waves of Russian forces launch assault on Ukraine and U.S. prepares added sanctions appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
MILITARY
Georgia Recorder

Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to impose severe sanctions on Russia after the country declared a broad section of eastern Ukraine independent before sending troops into the region. Members of Congress appear unified, for the moment, that the most the United States should do is […] The post Members of Congress from both parties urge tough sanctions on Russia appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Georgia Recorder

State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases

In mid-December, Texas’ highest criminal court revoked the state attorney general’s ability to use his office to prosecute election-related cases without the request of a district or county attorney. In an 8-1 opinion, the all-Republican court weakened Attorney General Ken Paxton’s power to independently go after perpetrators of voter fraud, a problem he says is rampant but […] The post State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports

WASHINGTON — The United States and Western allies stepped up economic sanctions on Russia following its escalated attack on Ukraine, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Thursday. Biden had for weeks pledged to impose significant sanctions on Russia if President Vladimir Putin followed through on plans to invade Ukraine. As the invasion ramped […] The post New U.S. sanctions on Russia target banks, high-tech imports appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
484
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy