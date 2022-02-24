ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Crown jewels have been stolen: Thieves swipe 200 gems and antiques worth £150,000 from the set of hit Netflix drama, including a rare Fabergé egg replica, after raiding three lorries

By Stephen Wynn-davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Police are searching for thieves who raided lorries and stole around £150,000 worth of gems and antiques used in the Netflix drama series The Crown.

South Yorkshire Police said three vehicles containing props used in TV and film were broken into near Doncaster last Wednesday and 'a number of items were taken'.

The 200 stolen items included an expensive replica of a Russian Fabergé Egg purchased by King George V and Queen Mary, candelabras, jewellery, a grandfather clock and silverware.

Elizabeth Debicki takes over the coveted role of Princess Diana in the fifth series of The Crown
A vase collection was among the approximately 200 items stolen from three lorries in Doncaster last Wednesday
Police said officers have investigated the incident but warned antique dealers to keep an eye out for the valuable items
Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana in the new series of the Netflix drama The Crown

A source told the Sun: 'Producers have an incredible eye for detail and every item was meticulously chosen. To lose the lot is just heart-breaking.'

South Yorkshire Police said officers investigated the incident while antique dealers were told to keep an eye out for the valuable items.

The Sun reported that the thieves managed to gain access to the lorries before the filming of scenes with Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip as part of the fifth series of The Crown.

A spokesman for Netflix said the incident would not hold up filming as 'replacements will be found'.

The Crown's fifth series will see Staunton take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, while Lesley Manville is set to play her sister Princess Margaret, replacing Helena Bonham Carter.

Pryce will take over the role of Prince Philip for the seasons showing the Royals navigating the 1990s and early 2000s while Elizabeth Debicki will take over the coveted role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin.

James Murray will take on the role of Prince Andrew, replacing Tom Byrne, who played the Queen's second son in series four.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the Royal Family's history throughout the 1990s and into 2003 and expects to include the Queen making a speech on her 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an 'annus horriblis'.

The stolen items included an expensive replica of a Russian Fabergé Egg purchased by King George V and Queen Mary
The Crown's fifth series will see Imelda Staunton (pictured) take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman

She was referring to the breakdown of three of her children's marriages; Prince Andrew's, Princess Anne's and Prince Charles' divorce from Princess Diana.

The breakdown of Charles and Diana’s relationship will be a central part of the new series.

The fourth series of The Crown, which streamed in November last year, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

TV & VIDEOS
BEAUTY & FASHION
CELEBRITIES
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PUBLIC SAFETY
CELEBRITIES
PUBLIC SAFETY
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
