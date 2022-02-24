ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden turns to Big Oil, Saudi Arabia as energy costs soar

By Hans Nichols
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As President Biden confronts soaring energy costs, he’s looking for help from two entities he’s criticized for years: Big Oil and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters: The president of the United States is placing part of his political fate into the hands of people who question his long-term intentions and have...

Comments / 6

Big Willy #1
4d ago

Hey Joe, are you wishing you would have treated the oil companies a little different?lol....

relay
4d ago

And just to think Donald Trump had us energy efficient a little over a year ago.

Axios

Axios

