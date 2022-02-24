WPD uses TikTok to reduce drug dealing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Juvenile Intervention Unit has launched a social media campaign to bring awareness to drug sales by juveniles on social media.

Wichita police officer Alex Avendano, along with other officers who are a part of the Juvenile Intervention Unit, created a new TikTok page geared toward parents and their children to show the dangers of drug sales set up on social media.

WPD says these kinds of drug sales have resulted in shootings and other homicides.

Parents and local youth can report juvenile drug activity by contacting officer Alex Avendano at 316-928-0930.

They can also call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app, which allows people to anonymously report information about crimes that occur in Wichita/Sedgwick County.

