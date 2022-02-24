ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Yo! MTV Raps reemerges with cohosts DJ Diamond Kuts and Conceited

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDie-hard hip-hop fans and lovers of the culture who remember the iconic show, Yo! MTV Raps no longer have to rely on old clips and wish they had a time machine. The classic phenomenon...

www.stlamerican.com

Marietta Daily Journal

'Yo! MTV Raps' is returning — this time with a Philly DJ as host

PHILADELPHIA — Hip-hop heads, rejoice — Yo! MTV Raps is making a comeback. And this time around, a famed Philly DJ is heading up hosting duties. Slated for a spring premiere on streaming service Paramount+, the new edition of "Yo! MTV Raps" will be hosted by West Oak Lane's own DJ Diamond Kuts. Famed battle rapper Conceited, a Brooklyn native who gained fame as a recurring cast member on Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out," will co-host.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings. How it started v How it’s going #NAACPImageAwards @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/Zbv79fOZM0 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) February 27, 2022 When it came to...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES

