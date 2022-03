The Yankees are yabba dabba done looking for an assistant hitting coach. New York has hired Hensley Meulens to fill the void vacated by Eric Chávez, who became the Mets’ top hitting coach after briefly holding an assistant position with the Yankees earlier this offseason. Muelens, nicknamed Bam-Bam after the Flintstones character, will work alongside fellow assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes and under top hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

