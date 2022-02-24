ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. DOT to get $450M for port upgrades to help supply chain, inflation

By Alexandra Limon
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7bxe_0eNLTz4100

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The Department of Transportation announced new grants to upgrade ports all around the nation.

More News from WRBL

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the $450 million in grants, from the bipartisan infrastructure law, will help tackle supply chain issues and inflation.

“To fund improvements from adding capacity, to linking rail into our port network, anything that will help ports move more efficiently in this country,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg explained.

Secretary Buttigieg said the upgrades to ports will tackle the supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic, fix decades of under investments, and provide much needed upgrades to handle modern ships.

“Sometimes, even in our biggest ports, a whole new channel has to be dredged to a deeper level or a bridge has to be replaced because these ships are so big, they can’t fit under it,” Buttigeig said.

Buttigieg said these investments are necessary for the U.S. to remain a world leader and ultimately help lower the prices of goods.

However, the physical infrastructure upgrades could take years to complete.

Buttigieg said that’s why the administration is also working on more immediate solutions.

“Pushing toward 24/7 operations, setting up things like temporary pop up container yards to clear some of the containers inland when there’s not enough room in the ports themselves,” Buttigieg explained.

Buttigieg said another effort to resolve supply chain problems, is a push by the administration to produce more things domestically.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

When is The People’s Convoy expected to hit Vinita?

VINITA, Okla. — A U.S. trucker group traveling around the country is making a stop in a local town to protest COVID mandates. More News from WRBL The “People’s Convoy” is expected to hit the Vinita area on Sunday around 4 PM, said Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey on Friday. The “People’s Convoy” left Adelanto […]
VINITA, OK
FOXBusiness

Biden administration announces funding to strengthen port infrastructure and supply chains

Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This sum represents the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Infrastructure#Dot
Washington Times

Team Biden's rail proposal would worsen inflation and supply chains

With inflation rising and supply chains still struggling to unclog, the Biden administration is searching for tools to combat both and is flailing. Here is a crucial example: The administration is enthralled with a scheme it dubs consolidated corporate power, or what many observe is a simple “big is bad” mentality. A 2021 executive order from the White House’s brain trust on “competition” made this clear, targeting industries ranging from agriculture to technology to transportation with a staggering 72 recommendations to intervene in the private sector. Such centralized micromanaging didn’t work for the old Soviet Union and won’t work today.
BUSINESS
WAVY News 10

US ports to get $450M to speed flow of goods, lower prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law as part of the administration’s recent stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg...
U.S. POLITICS
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Montgomery Police looking for felony shoplifter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a felony theft that occurred at a retail store and is seeking the public’s help. On Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2022, an unknown individual stole multiple items from a business located on Vaughn Road. The individual entered into the business on two separate occasions. Currently, […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Woman shot on Floyd Court, CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Floyd Court. According to officials with Columbus Police, a woman was shot on Floyd Court on Friday evening. The woman was transported to the hospital following the shooting. Her condition is currently not available. A section of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
enr.com

US DOT Seeks Proposals for $1B in Airport Terminal Grants, $450M for Ports

The U.S. Dept. of Transportation continues its rollout of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, seeking applications for a new airport terminal grant program and for an expanded maritime port grant program. DOT’s Federal Aviation Administration on Feb. 22 issued a “notice of funding opportunity" for $1 billion...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Need2Know: More Sanctions, Stock Whiplash & Supply Chain Upgrades Inbox

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Friday, February 25, 2022:. As the Russian military began a full-scale assault on Ukraine on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced another round of sanctions as U.S. lawmakers clamored for a tougher response. This round will block assets from Russian banks and restrict the export of crucial technologies, in an effort to cripple Russia's economy. Biden noted that some of these measures could impact American consumers, but that the pain would be short-lived. The president also deployed additional U.S. troops to NATO ally Germany. CHEDDAR.
U.S. POLITICS
WRBL News 3

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
Axios

The push for a domestic mineral supply chain in the U.S.

The White House announced new moves Tuesday morning aimed at bolstering U.S. development and processing of key minerals used in electric cars and other energy applications. Why it matters: Demand for materials like lithium, cobalt, rare earth minerals and more is slated to soar in coming years and decades, and the U.S. is dependent on China and other nations for raw materials.
POTUS
Bay News 9

Wisconsin businesses face off with inflation, supply chain challenges

SUAMICO, Wis. — Jacob Budzban is busy giving one of RC Mowers’ units a quality assurance check in the parking lot behind the Suamico business. A team of about three dozen people design and build the remote-control robotic mowers made to work on hazardous and hard-to-reach terrain. “When...
SUAMICO, WI
WRBL News 3

Andalusia Farm is America’s newest National Historic Landmark

Milledgeville, Ga, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Georgia College celebrates its second National Historic Landmark (NHL)—Andalusia Farm in Milledgeville, Georgia—home of American famed Author Mary “Flannery” O’Connor, ’45, a designation just announced this week by the National Park Service. Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion was the campus’ first NHL, receiving this recognition in 1973. This designation has been […]
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy