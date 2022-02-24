ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308IIh_0eNLTssw00

A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times , along with his removal from the case.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff made the disclosure during a brief telephone conference with lawyers.

Rakoff said in an order last week that jurors knew before delivering their verdict against Palin earlier this month that he had ruled against her as a matter of law the previous day.

Rakoff said the jurors repeatedly assured his law clerk that pop-up news notifications on their phones about the judge’s ruling did not affect their deliberations.

After lawyers for Palin asked to make their requests in a 50-page written submission, the judge said each side could file papers of the same length after he issues a written opinion next week explaining why he decided he was tossing out the case regardless of the verdict returned by the jury.

Palin, a former Republican vice-presidential candidate, claimed in her 2017 lawsuit that the newspaper libeled her the same year with an editorial about gun control.

The Times maintained that it quickly corrected any errors in the editorial and had made an “honest mistake" that was never meant to harm Palin.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manhattan judge that tossed Sarah Palin's defamation case against New York Times BEFORE jury verdict will address 'fracas' as former governor seeks a retrial

Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, plans to seek a new trial and have the judge disqualified after losing her defamation case against the New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan discussed Palin's plan at a hearing on Wednesday, and...
POLITICS
Daily News

Jurors deliberating in Sarah Palin’s defamation trial against New York Times received alerts that judge would dismiss the case

Jurors who rejected Sarah Palin’s defamation claim against The New York Times said they received push notifications on their phones in the midst of deliberations that a judge would dismiss the case. The breach of court rules was revealed in a filing from Manhattan Federal Judge Jed Rakoff on Wednesday, one day after the jury found the Times not liable for an inaccurate editorial about Palin. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

With the world watching Putin, Trump targets Trudeau

OTTAWA — Donald Trump fired up the Conservative Political Action Conference crowd Saturday night with a barrage of accusations directed at what would have been an unthinkable target just weeks ago: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The radical left is trying to replace American democracy with woke tyranny,” the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed S. Rakoff
Person
Sarah Palin
MarketWatch

‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#New Trial#The New York Times#Republican
NBC News

With Liz Cheney’s re-election prospects in doubt, her national profile grows

The schism within the Republican Party will be on vivid display Saturday in dueling events 850 miles apart. Former President Donald Trump will address his supporters at an annual meeting of conservative activists in Orlando, Florida, while his Republican critics heard from the congresswoman he’s hellbent on defeating — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Says Republicans Only Deserve to Govern if They Adopt His Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

The Independent

525K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy