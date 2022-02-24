Millions headed to SC rural school districts for construction

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Several rural districts in the CSRA will soon learn if they will get millions from the state for construction needs. “Our students just deserve better,” South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about construction needs.

Outdated buildings, leaky roofs, and technological challenges are plaguing rural school districts across South Carolina. Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Saluda County schools will soon learn how they’ll get a chunk of $138 million to fix the problems from the state. “What we’re doing is having some facilities expert go out and review the projects,” Spearman said. If it is feasible to renovate, we can do that but give us a cost analysis. Is it worthwhile to do that? Or should we build a new building?”

One hundred million dollars will come from the state budget, while $38 million is coming from federal COVID aid money. The money will be held in Columbia then the funds will be taken out as construction projects get underway. “One of the real challenges is the cost of construction is skyrocketing,” she said. “A building that may have cost 30 million to build a year ago could be as high as 40 50 million now. So even though a hundred million sounds like a lot of money, it is. When it comes to construction, it doesn’t go very far,” she added.

Decisions on which districts will get the funding will be based on the property tax base in those areas and the per-capita income of residents. “If they were to raise a mill in some of our poorest districts that only brings in around 18 to $20,000 versus an urban area where one mill of tax could bring in as much as $2 million in Charleston,” Spearman shared. “So you can see how difficult it is for those locals to ever dream of building a new facility,” she said.

If given funds from the state, leaders in Allendale County say, they will use the money to build a much-needed middle and high school. The current building is more than 30 years old. “A professional facility needs assessment was done on our middle and high school and the results yield that the original design intent for our current facility is not sufficient for current educational needs,” according to superintendent Margaret Gilmore. “ACSD needs a new middle and high school facility that is flexible for newer approaches to education such as project-based learning, STEM programs, collaborative learning, and integration of technology into education. The lack of flexibility within the instructional spaces results in additional educational challenges for teachers and staff. Because the facility is so old, it is less likely the educational environment can be adapted to advancing practices without significant and costly renovations,” she added.

State leaders are also looking at efficiency down the road. Tiny school districts close to each other are asked to consolidate to better serve that community for the next 30 to 50 years. We’re expected to learn how the state will split the money in the next few weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.