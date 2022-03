In less than three decades, the sea level in coastal cities in the U.S. could rise by an average of 10 to 12 inches—about the same amount it rose over the last century. A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gives detailed projections for sea level rise in every state through the year 2150. In some areas, like the Gulf Coast, the water could rise as much as a foot and a half by the middle of this century.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO