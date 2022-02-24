ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulgent Genetics Q4 Revenues Fall 14 Percent; Firm Beats Guidance, Expectations

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Fulgent Genetics reported after the close of the market on Wednesday that its fourth quarter 2021 revenues declined 14 percent year over year but exceeded analyst expectations and prior guidance. Separately, Fulgent announced a strategic investment of up to $40 million in Spatial Genomics as...

#Biotechnology#Fulgent Genetics#Spatial Genomics#Epic Biosciences#Covid#Csi#Ff Gene Biotech#Cfo
