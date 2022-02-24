Grants Available for Organizations Providing Youth Sports and Development Activities

The City of Seattle Parks and Recreation Department is offering our annual Hope For Youth fund. This fund was established to increase access to athletic and positive development activities for youth ages 11-19. $42,000 has been allocated for 2022 applicants. Organizations providing youth sports and development programs within the City of Seattle are eligible to apply.

Eligibility

To apply for Hope for Youth funds you must:

Be a non-profit agency (501c3) or be represented by a fiscal sponsor with non-profit status

Provide activities or services for youth ages 11-19 that will be completed by 12/2/2022

Be in good fiscal standing with the City of Seattle (no outstanding debts or grants)

Funds Available

Organizations can apply for up to $3,500

This is a reimbursement program; funds will be reimbursed after the completion of the program and submission of all required documentation and invoices

Applications are available Tuesday, 3/1/22. The application window closes Thursday, 3/31/22.

To learn more, and to apply go to https://seattlepark.gosmart.org/.