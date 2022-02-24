ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Grants Available for Organizations Providing Youth Sports and Development Activities

By Chris Nicholson
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEOsl_0eNLSJbu00

The City of Seattle Parks and Recreation Department is offering our annual Hope For Youth fund. This fund was established to increase access to athletic and positive development activities for youth ages 11-19. $42,000 has been allocated for 2022 applicants. Organizations providing youth sports and development programs within the City of Seattle are eligible to apply.

Eligibility

To apply for Hope for Youth funds you must:

  • Be a non-profit agency (501c3) or be represented by a fiscal sponsor with non-profit status
  • Provide activities or services for youth ages 11-19 that will be completed by 12/2/2022
  • Be in good fiscal standing with the City of Seattle (no outstanding debts or grants)

Funds Available

  • Organizations can apply for up to $3,500
  • This is a reimbursement program; funds will be reimbursed after the completion of the program and submission of all required documentation and invoices

Applications are available Tuesday, 3/1/22. The application window closes Thursday, 3/31/22.

To learn more, and to apply go to https://seattlepark.gosmart.org/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday faced increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, with fierce resistance on the ground denying President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains despite heavy shelling and a huge military convoy outside the capital, Kyiv. Ceasefire talks between Russia and its southern neighbour held...
FIFA
NBC News

Supreme Court considers EPA’s power to limit greenhouse gas emissions

The Supreme Court on Monday struggled to consider how much power the Environmental Protection Agency can exercise to limit greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, one of the most important cases of a term already loaded with blockbuster issues. After two hours of oral argument, it was not clear...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#For Hope#Charity#Hope For Youth
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy