Park district flower show blooms as spring comes a-knocking

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — If you’re ready for a glimpse of springtime, take heart. The Garfield Park Conservatory’s spring flower shows opens on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s flower show is “Knock Knock! Who’s There?” It’s billed as a “fun, playful reprieve from the long Chicago winter.”

“Knock, knock.”

WBBM: Who’s there?

“Lettuce.”

WBBM: Lettuce who?

“Lettuce in. It’s cold out here.”

So says Matthew Barrett, deputy director of conservatories for the Chicago Park District. Eighteen will be set up inside the Garfield Park Conservatory, with knock-knock jokes written on them.

“The cool thing about the spring show is, the plants that you’re coming to see are the plants that will be blooming in your yard in a couple of months,” he said.

“You get to escape and come here and see tulips, daffodils, hydrangeas, hyacinths, snapdragons.”

The Garfield Park Conservatory spring flower show runs through Mother’s Day, May 8.