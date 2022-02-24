ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday.

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.

The declaration from MLB came after another day of minor moves. Major League Baseball’s only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year.

MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement.

Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.

There appeared to be little or no movement on the key issue of luxury tax thresholds and rates, or the size of the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole were involved in the talks on the third straight day of bargaining.

Free-agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Houston catcher Jason Castro. Those six are among the eight members of the union’s executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.

Texas infielder Marcus Semien and Boston pitcher James Paxton, the other two members, have not been seen during the talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Britton, Cole, Paxton, Scherzer and Semien are represented by Scott Boras, baseball’s most powerful agent.

Teams have told the union they will not decrease revenue sharing and will not add new methods for players to accrue service time, which players said are needed to prevent teams from holding players back to delay free agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Applications open for agriculture innovation grant program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Farmers who are looking to expand or diversify their operations are lucky, thanks to the Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner. Through the Frederick County award-winning agriculture innovation grants program, farmers can apply to receive funds to help support Frederick County’s agriculture industry. This is the first year the grant program was […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

One dead, another injured in townhouse fire

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a two-alarm townhouse fire early Sunday morning located on the 9100-block of Aspenpark Court in Lorton. Two people were found in the home and were transported to a local hospital. While one person sustained minor injuries, another with more life-threatening injuries […]
LORTON, VA
