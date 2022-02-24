ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Clean-up efforts kick off at Ramona Park in Grover Beach

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAbkm_0eNLRAha00

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- Crews were deep cleaning and power washing around Ramona Park in Grover Beach Wednesday afternoon as part of the city's clean-up efforts to improve the condition of the park.

City crews cleaned the area around the park's gazebo and surrounding landscaped areas, while also removing personal property and trash, the city said.

The first structural change will be the removal of the gazebo, the city added.

The clean up is paving the way for park improvements outlined in the Ramona Park Master Plan that was adopted by the Grover Beach City Council in 2020.

The post Clean-up efforts kick off at Ramona Park in Grover Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel 3-12

Traffic delays expected in Atascadero through May as sewer replacement project continues

ATASCADERO, Calif. - One mile of undersized sewer main is being replaced beneath Traffic Way, between San Jacinto Avenue and Bajada Avenue, to appropriately handle existing flow and anticipate future demand. There is approximately 2,500 ft. of sewer main left to be installed through May of this year. Due to the nature of constructing a The post Traffic delays expected in Atascadero through May as sewer replacement project continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grover Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Grover Beach, CA
News Channel 3-12

Planned burn near Figueroa Mountain this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A planned burn will take place near Figueroa Mountain on March 1-3 between 7:30a.m. and 5:00p.m. This burn is being coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest with Santa Barbara County APCD and other organizations. The goal is to reduce the risk of wildfires in the area. Click here for The post Planned burn near Figueroa Mountain this week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#Personal Property#Gazebo#Uban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 3-12

Grover Beach approved Community Grants Policy to provide community-based organizations financial assistance

The Grover Beach City Council recently adopted a Community Grants Program Policy that will provide up to $10,000 of financial assistance to community-based organizations that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The post Grover Beach approved Community Grants Policy to provide community-based organizations financial assistance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy