MACON, Ga. — A Macon Water Authority member is out of jail after he was held for contempt of court. Friday, Desmond Brown appeared in court for a progress report hearing, and Judge Connie Williford let him out. Monday, Williford sent him to jail to be held in contempt after she said he failed to provide post-judgment documents, like bank statements, related to a 2019 lawsuit.

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO