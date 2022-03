I’m going to be frank. Most video game movies are flat out awful. Now, that’s not to say that I don’t enjoy them. In fact, I’ve seen every video game movie ever released in the United States. And of those films, I’ve already ranked the 10 best video game movies. But, here’s the thing. I wrote that list before I saw Sonic The Hedgehog. And, like the Sonic The Hedgehog review from our very own Mike Reyes, I really liked the movie upon my first viewing. But, after watching it again a few more times since then, I think I now consider it the greatest video game movie of all time, supplanting even Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO