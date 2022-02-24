ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Department of Health to host Women’s Health Fair Friday

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is set to host a Women’s Health Fair on Friday, February 25.

The fair will take place at the YMCA in Norfolk, 2901 Granby Street, from 2-7 p.m. The fair will offer free heath screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure and Body Mass Index. Screenings for vision and hearing will be available as well as medical consultations with gynecologists. Appointments are also available for PAP smears and mammograms.

A group of panelists will also talk about the Human Papillomavirus ( HPV) and ways you can protect yourself and kids against the cancer-causing infection. HPV vaccines will also be available.

Those interested in mammograms can schedule their appointments here .

For more information on the Women’s Health Fair, click here .

Other hosts for the fair include the Virginia Department of Health, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia, Norfolk Health Department, EVMS, Sentara, The Lions Club, YMCA, Norfolk Police Department, Dominion Energy.

