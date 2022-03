According to reports, the San Francisco 49ers will hire Nick Sorenson and Asauni Rufus to their defensive coaching staff. Sorensen will serve as a defensive assistant. He was an NFL safety from 2001 to 2010, playing for the Rams, Jaguars, and Browns. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins, Sorensen made his NFL debut with the Rams in the middle of the 2001 season. He recovered two fumbles for the Rams in the 2001 postseason, one of which came during their Super Bowl XXXVI loss to New England.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO