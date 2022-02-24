Coaches react to new Marshall Athletic Director

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The news came on Monday that current Pitt Deputy Athletic Director Christian Spears has been named the new AD at Marshall University.

Today, we got a chance to talk to some of the coaches and players about what they think of the new hire.

The coaches were pretty involved in the hiring process and some were part of the search committee where they got a chance to meet with the candidates and give their opinions.

Once they finalized their search, Marshall held an “open mic night” where student-athletes could come and meet Spears and see what he was all about.

To quote Kemper, he said he had some of his athletes ready to run through a brick wall.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of energy which is good, he’s got a really good personality,” said Marshall head football coach Charles Huff. “Guidance in helping us transition into this new landscape is going to be interesting and exciting.”

“He was great throughout the process,” said Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper. “He has a lot of energy. I think the exciting thing for us is you can see the places he’s been, he’s done things that has moved the entire athletic department forward and, from my perspective, that’s really exciting.”

“I feel like he was just being genuine. Not just with myself, but with other student-athletes on different teams here at Marshall,” said CC Mays, a freshman guard for Marshall. “I feel like if you are gonna play, you have to play with passion. And he just had a lot of passion and was fired up and I just feel like he was the one I wanted to be the AD and I’m excited he got the job.”

Spears will hold his first press conference with Marshall on Friday at 10am.

