ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Coaches react to new Marshall Athletic Director

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7qZq_0eNLQCMP00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The news came on Monday that current Pitt Deputy Athletic Director Christian Spears has been named the new AD at Marshall University.

Today, we got a chance to talk to some of the coaches and players about what they think of the new hire.

The coaches were pretty involved in the hiring process and some were part of the search committee where they got a chance to meet with the candidates and give their opinions.

Once they finalized their search, Marshall held an “open mic night” where student-athletes could come and meet Spears and see what he was all about.

To quote Kemper, he said he had some of his athletes ready to run through a brick wall.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of energy which is good, he’s got a really good personality,” said Marshall head football coach Charles Huff. “Guidance in helping us transition into this new landscape is going to be interesting and exciting.”

“He was great throughout the process,” said Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper. “He has a lot of energy. I think the exciting thing for us is you can see the places he’s been, he’s done things that has moved the entire athletic department forward and, from my perspective, that’s really exciting.”

“I feel like he was just being genuine. Not just with myself, but with other student-athletes on different teams here at Marshall,” said CC Mays, a freshman guard for Marshall. “I feel like if you are gonna play, you have to play with passion. And he just had a lot of passion and was fired up and I just feel like he was the one I wanted to be the AD and I’m excited he got the job.”

Spears will hold his first press conference with Marshall on Friday at 10am.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Quick Hits: Bob Huggins applauds WVU’s effort in loss to Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After leading by 10 points in the second half, visiting No. 20 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) ended the game by outscoring West Virginia (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) by a 28-17 margin. The Mountaineers allowed another second-half advantage to slip away, as WVU suffered its sixth-straight loss. Despite that, Bob Huggins credited […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
College Sports
WOWK 13 News

Country singer Ronnie Milsap to perform at Shawnee State

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Country music singer Ronnie Milsap is coming to Portsmouth, Ohio. Milsap will perform at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater. The university says tickets are available online or at the VRCFA’s McKinley Box Office Mondays through […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Division of Forestry on scene of wildfire in Martin, Kentucky

MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—The Division of Forestry is on the scene of a wildfire in Martin, Kentucky on Monday. That is according to The City of Martin’s Fire Department. They say that those traveling on KY-80 in Martin near Little Jarrell Fork Road should use caution. They’re asking people not to burn and saying that a […]
WOWK 13 News

70 degrees possible this week in Tri-State!

STORMTRACKER 13 (WOWK) – If you’re looking for warmer weather, this forecast is for you! We’ve got a shot at hitting 70 degrees late this week – that’s about 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Though this week will be primarily dry, the following week looks pretty wet, so enjoy this nice […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitt
WOWK 13 News

Student member sought for Kentucky Board of Education

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Education is looking for a student to serve as a nonvoting member of the state Board of Education. The department’s director of education policy, Meredith Brewer, says the deadline to apply is next week, and the agency has not received any applications. Brewer asked the members of […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WOWK 13 News

Students moved to virtual learning after school fire at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — As work to restore facilities to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) begins, students will be moved to remote learning Feb. 28 – March 4. The historic Administration Building was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The servers that power campus technology, including the internet, telephones, […]
ROMNEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 1,752 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,045 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,317. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 577 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. With 577 cases reported today in Ohio, that is the fewest reported in one day since July 26, 2021. From Monday through Sunday, a total of 8,383 cases were reported. That is the fewest […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

13 News Ohio governor poll: DeWine has big lead; no Democratic frontrunner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Republican and Democratic races for Ohio governor show two starkly different primaries, according to a new independent poll commissioned by 13 News and released Monday. Gov. Mike DeWine, whom previous impartial polling pegged as the Republican frontrunner, continues his strong performance, per a late February survey by Emerson College pollsters […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, WV (WDVM) — At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a […]
ROMNEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy