Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout, now nearly three months old, is entering its most pivotal day yet. The league has threatened to cancel regular season games if Monday, Feb. 28, passes without the two sides reaching a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. The union, for its part, has not consented to that deadline. It's unknown if the league would hold off on cancellations if it feels that enough progress is being made in talks to warrant optimism about reaching a deal in the coming days.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO