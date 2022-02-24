ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department shutters China Initiative, launches broader strategy to counter nation-state threats

By Ellen Nakashima Washington Post,
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is shuttering its controversial China Initiative and replacing it with a broader strategy aimed at countering espionage, cyberattacks, and other threats posed by a range of countries, a top official said Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen, who heads the department’s national security division, said...

The initiative aimed to counter China's theft of American secrets and technology, but critics said it created a climate of fear among Asian Americans. All right. We turn now to news on a different national security front. The Justice Department says it's ending its controversial China Initiative. Now, the program began under the Trump administration, and it was aimed to counter China's theft of American trade secrets and technology. But it's come under growing criticism from civil rights groups who say the program created a climate of fear among Asian Americans.
