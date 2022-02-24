MLB: Season to be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future.His focus — or the Marlins’ focus — apparently has changed since.And now, the Hall of Fame player has left the organization, both as its CEO and a shareholder.Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter’s...

