Wichita homeless man fatally beaten, two arrested

Two homeless men have been arrested following the fatal beating of another homeless man in Wichita.

Police were called to the Seneca Street Bridge, near Seneca and McLean shortly before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, due to a reported assault. Officers found a man, identified as Blake Barnes, 30, who was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Barnes died at the hospital a short time later.

A witness alerted the officers to a suspect who was walking away from the scene. Another suspect left on a bicycle before officers arrived.

David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 31, both of Wichita, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

In a news release, police said Chandler was reported to have struck Barnes several times with a metal pipe. Police found him walking from the scene. The second suspect, Molina, was found in the 400 block of N. Seneca.

All men are known to be homeless, police said.