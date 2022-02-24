Kansas juvenile officer accused of having sex with teenager

A former officer at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka is accused of having sex with a teenager at the center.

Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, was released from the Shawnee County jail after posting a $50,000 bond on Sunday. He is charged with having unlawful sexual relations with a teen who was 16 years old or older.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation began after a staff member at the juvenile center heard other inmates talking about Cruz-Garcia and the victim. Cruz-Garcia was fired from the detention center on Feb. 11.