Topeka, KS

Kansas juvenile officer accused of having sex with teenager

By Knss Staff
 5 days ago

A former officer at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka is accused of having sex with a teenager at the center.

Pedro Cruz-Garcia, 25, was released from the Shawnee County jail after posting a $50,000 bond on Sunday. He is charged with having unlawful sexual relations with a teen who was 16 years old or older.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation began after a staff member at the juvenile center heard other inmates talking about Cruz-Garcia and the victim. Cruz-Garcia was fired from the detention center on Feb. 11.

Four dead in Linn County crash

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday. According to The Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle was heading north on U.S 69. The driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting an icy patch on the roadway.
All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

