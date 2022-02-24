Teen avoids social media for 6 years, wins cash from mom

A southern California couple has come under fire after allegations of COVID-19 based racism toward Asian Americans recently surfaced following a verbal altercation that occurred near Fashion Island in Newport Beach over the weekend. Cell phone video of the incident, which was first shared to TikTok but has since been widely circulated on Twitter, Instagram, and other forms of social media, has led to growing calls for action against the pair. The now-viral video, (which can be viewed below), appeared to show 55-year-old Roger Miller, City of Coronado's Director of Recreation and Golf Services, and 56-year-old Sandra Miller, a teacher at a private school in Temecula, making racist comments toward another couple, while walking to their car in one of the mall's parking garages. Bowing t.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO