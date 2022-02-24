ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Teen avoids social media for 6 years, wins cash from mom

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most young folks, a mere six days off social media will sound like the stuff of nightmares. So how about six years?. That’s exactly what Minnesota teen Sivert Klefsaas managed when his mom Lorna challenged him to ignore the likes of Instagram and Snapchat until he turned...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Valley News

Temecula teacher fired, husband placed on leave from City job, after video of racist rant goes viral

A southern California couple has come under fire after allegations of COVID-19 based racism toward Asian Americans recently surfaced following a verbal altercation that occurred near Fashion Island in Newport Beach over the weekend. Cell phone video of the incident, which was first shared to TikTok but has since been widely circulated on Twitter, Instagram, and other forms of social media, has led to growing calls for action against the pair. The now-viral video, (which can be viewed below), appeared to show 55-year-old Roger Miller, City of Coronado's Director of Recreation and Golf Services, and 56-year-old Sandra Miller, a teacher at a private school in Temecula, making racist comments toward another couple, while walking to their car in one of the mall's parking garages. Bowing t.
TEMECULA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
Tracey Folly

My grandmother was horrified when she caught my grandfather dancing in a crowd of women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother recently told me about the festivals she and her family attended when she was a child. People flocked to these local festivals not only for the food but also for the singing and dancing, which included heavy audience participation.
New York Post

Widow shocked to discover husband’s secret hobby and stash after death

A UK widow proved you never fully know your soulmate after discovering her late husband’s secret stash of antique taxidermied critters, which he’d reportedly been hoarding for years under her nose. “I’m amazed Kevin managed to squirrel them away without me knowing,” Julie Gittoes, 62, told SWNS of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Black female TV anchor shares horror message from viewer she discovers to be local doctor

Local news anchor Whitney Burney in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared with her Twitter followers an abusive email she received from a viewer. “The kinds of emails you get when you work in news,” she tweeted on Saturday, including a screenshot of the email. “He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO.”The email appeared to be from a local doctor. His contact information had been redacted in the screenshot shared on Twitter by Ms Burney. “if (sic) you are...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mother’s fears for her ‘butterfly’ children with skin so fragile it can peel off bumping into strangers

A mother of two children with a rare skin disorder has revealed she is terrified their skin will shred if they bump into strangers in public. Stay at home mum, Kida Azny, 36, from Sydney, Australia lives in constant fear for her children who were born without most of their skin and with their flesh exposed raw. Days after the birth of her first daughter with husband Mohd Aidil Aiman, 35, the now ten-year-old was diagnosed with the rare genetic skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Children like Nur Siddiqah and younger brother Muhammad Azraqee, 8 have been dubbed ‘butterfly’...
KIDS
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
InspireMore

‘HEELLLLPPPP!!! I STUCK!!!’ Stepping out of the shower, I heard call for help from my toddler.’: Woman hilariously ‘saves’ daughter, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Stepping out of the shower, I heard a hysterical call for help from one of my toddlers. I quickly evaluated her cry to determine if I had time for clothes, but she sounded too frantic. So, I decided to be a 10/10 mom and rush my bare butt out just in case she’s clinging to the top of a bookshelf for dear life or something equally ridiculous but possible.
DALLAS, TX
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy