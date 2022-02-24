Shooting suspect on the run after killing man at McDonald's on Westheimer, police say
A man was shot to death at a McDonald's on Westheimer in southwest Houston, according to police. Officers said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the 9600 of Westheimer near Tanglewilde, where they found a man dead inside the establishment. Police said the shooting suspect is on the loose. A description of the individual was not released. We have an ABC13 crew at the scene learning more information. For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
