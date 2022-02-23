10 Best Used Hybrids Under $10,000

Classic muscle cars have gathered the attention of the public for quite some time now for being rare, high performance, and wickedly valuable vehicles. Many enthusiasts will go searching for one of these relics of power, restore it, turn it into a drag car, or build it to fit a myriad of other aspirations the owner might have. The big issue with these cars is the rarity, the majority of classic muscle cars are found either rotting away on the side of the road, in a field, or at an insanely high price for a +25-year-old car. There lies, however, a haven for classic b -body Mopars and even some Chevys in an old Chevy dealership.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO