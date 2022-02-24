Man arrested for pouring gasoline in NJ barbershop in angry rage

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man, upset over the price of a haircut, poured gasoline into a North Bergen barbershop with employees and customers inside, ABC 7 reported .

The incident was captured on video at The Zone barber shop on 61st Street, where the man is seen entering around 12:20 p.m. on Monday with a 5 gallon gasoline can.

Police said the man, 30-year-old Humberto Vanega, began yelling as he entered the barbershop, pouring liquid on the floor. The people inside said they initially thought it was a prank until they smelled gasoline.

About 15-20 people were watching from inside, including a 4-year-old boy who was getting a haircut at the time.

Staff members grabbed and pushed Vanega outside and subdued him until authorities arrived. Vanega did not attempt to ignite the gasoline.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Vanegas told North Bergen police that he was upset because his father was allegedly mistreated during an earlier visit and an argument erupted over claims of unkempt barber tools and overcharging. He also told police his father was allegedly threatened with a pair of scissors but authorities have not confirmed the allegation.

Vanegas was charged with causing or risking widespread injury or damage and criminal mischief.