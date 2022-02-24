Stonington selectwomen considering charter revison effort

Stonington — The Board of Selectmen is considering forming a charter revision commission to explore issues such as hiring a town manager, extending the term of the first selectman from two to four years and making the town clerk and tax collector hired instead of elected positions.

At its meeting Wednesday, the board discussed whether it would have enough time to appoint the commission and have it complete its work in time to vote on proposed changes at the November 2023 municipal election. It will decide at its March 9 meeting whether to proceed with the effort.

Once a commission is formed, its members could recommend any changes they wish, not just the ones the selectmen would like them to consider.

"It's a big undertaking and needs to be done well," First Selectwoman Danielle Chesebrough said. "The question is can we dedicate the time and energy to do this well."

The selectwomen pointed out that the town also is facing of host of issues at this time, such as the annual budget process, updating the town's zoning regulations, creating a cannabis ordinance and approving an affordable housing plan.

Chesebrough said hiring a town clerk and tax collector would ensure that the people in those roles have the needed qualifications and credentials. She said a two-year term for first selectman is a challenge for town employees and it is difficult to recruit a pool of candidates for a two-year job.

As for hiring a town manager to run the day-to-day operation of the town, which is what the first selectman's position does now, Chesebrough said she does not have an opinion on it but it "should at least be researched and the community should have a say."

"I never thought a town manager was a good idea but Stonington has grown a lot," she said. "I can see the benefits of a professional."

One idea she does not support is increasing the size of the Board of Selectmen from three to five members, saying the additional members would add complications.

The town last went through a charter revision in 2017, a process that took 18 months to complete. In the end voters approved the commission's recommendations, including revisions to ensure Board of Finance elections are contested, reducing the terms of finance board members from six to four years and expanding the finance board from six to seven members to eliminate the possible need for a tie-breaking vote by the town clerk. Among the other changes was increasing the term of the town clerk and tax collector from two to four years.