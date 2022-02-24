ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Rust’ Cinematographer’s Husband: I’m ‘So Angry’ at Alec Baldwin for Deflecting Blame

By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The husband of the cinematographer killed when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of his film Rust called it “absurd” that Baldwin has not been held responsible. In a...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Halyna Hutchins’ Husband ‘So Angry’ Alec Baldwin Didn’t ‘Accept Any Responsibility’ in ‘Rust’ Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Matt Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of “Rust” in October, said in a new interview with “Today” that he was “so angry” that Alec Baldwin did not accept responsibility for her death. Baldwin, the star and producer of the film, was holding the prop gun that discharged on set, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. In an on-camera interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin claimed he did not pull the gun’s trigger, saying: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd admits she's going through 'hell' while he's in Ukraine and thanks people for support

Peta Murgatroyd said she's 'going through hell right now' as her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy remains in the Ukraine, four days into Russia's military assault on the country. Murgatroyd, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday with an emotional message in which she shared that an empathetic group of strangers had made a kind gesture to her amid the absence of her husband, 42, who is in his native country to work as judge on Dancing With the Stars Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

Elton John and David Furnish have taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine. Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the stars wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Is Off the Market

Colton Underwood and his partner, political strategist and fundraiser Jordan C. Brown, are engaged after less than a year of dating. “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the Bachelor star told People on Monday. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” Underwood, 30, and Brown, 39, were first linked as a couple last September. They were spotted together in Hawaii several months after he had completed filming for his reality series, Netflix’s Coming Out Colton, which documented his struggle with self-acceptance before he publicly came out in April 2021. Underwood, a former professional football player, told People, “I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay. Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer#Sabotage#Film Star#Nbc
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Kandi Burruss accidentally sent her daughter to school in wrong outfit — twice

Kandi Burruss made a momentary mistake when it came to dress up day at her daughter’s school. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a video on Instagram where she poked fun at herself for making a mistake when it came to her daughter's outfit — twice. In the video, she told the story about how she sent her 2-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker, to school in costume on the wrong day on two separate occasions.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Ned Eisenberg Dead at 65

Actor Ned Eisenberg, who played a defense lawyer on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and a detective on Mare of Easttown, died this weekend after fighting two forms of cancer. He was 65. Eisenberg, a character actor with a slew of movie credits, appeared as attorney Roger Kressler on two dozen SVU episodes over the course of a decade. “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins— cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” his wife, Patricia, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Stephen Colbert’s Exec Producer Is Set to Be New CNN Boss

Chris Licht, a veteran media executive who runs The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, is set replace ousted Jeff Zucker as president of CNN, the news organization reported Saturday. Licht—who launched Morning Joe and CBS This Morning before taking over Colbert’s show—would step in at CNN once parent company WarnerMedia merges with Discovery this spring. Zucker was shown the door earlier this month for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with senior executive Allison Gollust, who is also now gone from CNN.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy