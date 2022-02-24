ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YEEZY Gap "Engineered by Balenciaga" Has Finally Arrived

By HB Team
Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter much anticipation, Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia‘s YEEZY Gap “Engineered by Balenciaga” collection is finally here. The drop comes shortly after Ye’s DONDA 2 event that took place...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Here's When the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Dazzling Blue" Is Dropping

Kanye West continues to expand his coveted YEEZY footwear lineup with a new “Dazzling Blue” iteration of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2. The sneaker arrives in a “Core Black” base on the two-toned PrimeKnit upper, 25% of which are made of recycled materials. The midsole, featuring adidas’ BOOST technology, dons a semi-transparent look. A “Dazzling Blue” stripe runs across the upper of the shoe, adding a touch of contrast with the “SPLY-350” branding. The kicks are complete with black laces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Mirrors Julia Fox in Black Leather Bandeau, Pants, Coat and Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian stepped out in her second full leather outfit of the day during Milan Fashion Week—while also referencing Julia Fox in the process. Following Prada’s Fall 2022 runway show, where she cheered on sister Kendall Jenner from the front row, Kardashian wore a black crocodile-embossed bandeau top. The sleek strapless top was layered under two other black leather pieces: wide-legged paper-bag waist pants and a coat with pointed lapels, which each featured lizard embossments and a faint glossy sheen. The Balenciaga campaign star amplified her look’s slick aesthetic with black sunglasses topped with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Kanye West Drops the First Collection for His Line With the Gap and Balenciaga

Click here to read the full article. Ye and Demna have officially released the first YEEZY GAP collection engineered by Balenciaga. The debut offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance on Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in Miami. For now, the first eight styles have been released with more to come later this year. Together, the pieces aim to reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s creative approaches to utilitarian design concepts.  Items released include a denim jacket and pants, a range of logo tees and a hoodie. Additionally, an abstract dove motif is featured throughout the collection and represents an unnamed hope for the future. YEEZY...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Hypebae

Here's an Official Look at the Undercover x Nike Dunk High 1985 "Black"

Undercover and Nike have joined forces once again, reworking the Dunk High 1985 this time around. The kicks follow the duo’s previous collaborations including the LDWaffle, ISPA OverReact and Daybreak silhouettes. The sneakers, first revealed in Jun Takahashi‘s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, arrive in an all-black colorway. The upper comes...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Rihanna Serves Cleopatra Vibes at Gucci FW22 Show — Baby Bump and All

Rihanna‘s pregnancy style has been nothing but short of amazing. While attending the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the Fenty mogul wore a metal Cleopatra-style headdress with a black latex and lace long-sleeve crop top, low-rise pants and an oversized furry purple coat. Meanwhile, the rapper opted for a more casual look: an all-black fit, which he accessorized with a large Gucci briefcase and yellow gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & India Royale Share Beautiful Engagement Party Photos

One of the hottest couples in hip-hop right now is none other than Lil Durk and India Royale, who got engaged just a few months ago. As you may remember, the "Broadway Girls" hitmaker got down on one knee during a concert in his hometown of Chicago last December, asking the beauty guru, "Do you want to be my wife?"
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Has Bonfire After Cutting Down Trees, Asks Kanye West For Work Boots: "Yeezy! I Need Them Boots, Baby!"

Just last week, The Boss introduced a brand new cow onto his farmland. Now, he's been taking the matters of managing and maintaining his farm into his own hands. Rick Ross, who has comfortably and openly stated that he's "Richer Than I Ever Been," is finally enjoying the luxury that is time to himself. One of the main ways that he does such is by spending time on the land that he owns. He speaks on it with passion and vigor, showing a genuine interest in the animals and renovating the area. When he got his first cow, an addition to the horses already on the premises, the excitement in his voice was more than palpable.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Debuts Copper Hair on Prada's FW22 Runway

Leading the pack, model Kendall Jenner revealed a new reddish copper hair color update in Milan on Prada’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway. The 26-year-old’s freshly dyed red tresses were worn in a sleek, slicked-back hairdo crafted by Guido Palau. This striking color change is sure to be a remarkable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
CharlotteObserver.com

Kanye West Has Officially Taken Over Balenciaga’s Instagram Page

We’ve seen the ziper-free Round Jacket and we’ve been blessed with the Hoodie, but Kanye West’s latest drop in his Yeezy Gap line takes the collection to a whole new level. The 44-year-old rapper teamed up with Balenciaga creative director and longtime friend Demna to release an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Julia Fox Brightens Up in Citrus Leather Boot Pants, Jacket and Bandeau at Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. Julia Fox was boldly perched in the front row at Diesel’s Fall 2022 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. Taking in the newest creations by creative director Glenn Martens, the actress was seated next to close friend and nightlife performer Richie Shazam and “Elite” star Aron Piper. The “Uncut Gems” actress took a detour from her usual dark aesthetic for the occasion, wearing a punchy golden yellow leather trucker jacket with silver buttons, a sharp collar and white stitching details. The jacket was layered over a black leather bandeau top and latex gloves, giving...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Lil Durk Packs In With His Crew For Crowded ‘Ahh Ha’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Lil Durk is packed in with his crew in the music video for his latest single “Ahhh Ha,” which he shared last week after a few days of teasing the song on Instagram. The Jerry Production video fits at least a dozen of the Chicago rapper’s closest confidants into most frames. When they aren’t hyping up the track over stacks of cash, they’re chilling in the snowed out Englewood streets. Throughout the visual, the rapper rocks an iced out ring in tribute to a late friend. Along with dropping the “Ahh Ha” video, Lil Durk...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Zendaya Pokes Fun at Herself for Tripping up the Stairs in Rome

With her slender and statuesque frame, Zendaya seems like the embodiment of poise and grace, but Euphoria’s lead actor and narrator proves she’s just human as she laughs at herself for her less than elegant fall in Rome. This past Tuesday, paparazzi in the city of wine and...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Why We Are Loving Saweetie’s 3D Nails In The ‘Closer’ Music Video

Leave it to Icy Bae to influence our next nail appointment. The ‘Tap In’ rapper introduced us to Icy Air on her Closer music video and we are obsessed. The nails which were created by Temeka Jackson and her team used everything including crystals, silver chains to match the Icy Air color scheme of light blue and white including her silver short bob.
BEAUTY & FASHION

