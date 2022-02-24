ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence Has Reportedly Given Birth to Her First Child

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMZ reported that the Don't Look Up actress has given birth to her first child with her husband, art gallerist Cooke Maroney. The couple welcomed the arrival of their child in Los Angeles, though the child's name, gender, and exact date of birth are still unknown. The Oscar-winning actress's...

www.harpersbazaar.com

