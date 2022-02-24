Jennifer Lawrence Has Reportedly Given Birth to Her First Child

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO