Chicago, IL

State Rep. Blaine Wilhour defends his claim that face coverings provide no benefit to school children

By Pete Zimmerman
 5 days ago

State Rep . Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) joins John Williams to refute a Better Government Association fact-check about the benefits of masking for school children.

