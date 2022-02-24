Legislature begins tackling budget amendments

CHEYENNE – Members of the Wyoming House of Representatives began discussing more than 50 proposed amendments to the state’s $2.8 billion 2023-24 biennium budget Wednesday.

Lawmakers requested budget amendments to House Bill 1 , “General government appropriations-2,” for various departments, from the Department of Transportation to State Parks and Cultural Resources and others. The budget amendments were part of second reading on the bill, with third reading tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, brought an amendment to the floor that would add $2.5 million to WYDOT’s budget for an additional 5% salary increase for Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel in the law enforcement division. His amendment failed. Similarly, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, asked for an amendment that would give snow plow drivers a 7% pay increase. His amendment also failed.

Several legislators said they would support pay increases for all state employees, but were concerned about cherry-picking certain ones for increases. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said he has been saying for six years that state employees need to be paid better.

“This amendment comes in and says, ‘the rest of you state employees, not as good as a state trooper,’” Brown said.

He said he looked into other agencies where Wyoming wages are behind, and said Wyoming’s Department of Family Services pays its employees 26.6% below market value.

“The people that are helping those that are typically the most vulnerable in our population, they are paid 27% lower than what their market pay should be,” Brown said. “When we start looking at coming in here and saying that public service matters, and it matters what area of public service you enter into, it becomes very, very questionable for this body to figure out.”

A budget amendment that would have allowed for $24 million to be used for an Education Cost Adjustment for Wyoming schools also failed in a 35-24 vote.

Brown reminded fellow lawmakers that over $400 million will go into the state’s rainy day savings account.

“You really want to go home and tell these professionals, these teachers who are working with Wyoming students every day, that you were ok with sweeping $400 million into a savings account without giving them a raise? I know I am sure as heck not,” Brown said.

But others said that the ECA was not necessary. Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said that federal funding in the form of CARES Act funding has propped up Wyoming schools, and Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, said that in states with comparable teacher salaries, the amount the state spends per student is much less than what is spent in Wyoming.

“In the case of Utah, it is half, and I think it would be wise for school boards to find that money within their very generous budgets to pay teachers more and to attract teachers to the state,” Andrew said.

Other amendments

In a 30-29 vote, with one representative absent, the House approved an amendment that would add $1 million to the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources budget and $9 million to the Department of Transportation budget.

Requested by Rep. Jim Roscoe, I-Wilson, the amendment proposed that funding would be used to provide grants to “any agency or political subdivision of the state for shared pathways or greenways, safe pedestrian and bicycle routes to schools, bicycle path networks on existing roads, sidewalk and crosswalk networks, projects to develop walkable main street corridor, or active transportation planning that encourage increased transportation by walking or bicycling.”

Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, and Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, said they were in favor of the allocation because of recent accidents in their districts involving pedestrians on unsafe walkways.

“This last year, we had a child hit by a truck crossing a very busy road going to school – walking from his house to his school,” Newsome said. “I think this is very important.”

Roscoe cited a Wyoming Pathways study conducted in late 2021 that he said clearly delineated what people in Wyoming want.

“The response was from all over the state. People have projects already planned that couldn’t be funded,” Roscoe said.

But Rep. Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, said he did not support the allocation.

“Frankly, my wife and I do a lot of walking. We don’t need an established path to do it. There are plenty already out there. We go out in the mountains and hike cross-country, and we do it in the prairie,” Burkhart said. “Develop non-motorized natural surface trails? That’s dirt. It is already out there.”

Another amendment proposed by Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, to add $10 million to the Wyoming State Fair endowment account was not approved. Before the vote, Clausen asked fellow lawmakers to – while things are good – boost an account that otherwise does not get much support.

“What this does is move $10 million into a savings account. We are looking at about $2 billion in federal funds, $90 (a barrel) oil … it is just a good time to take care of this endowment,” Clausen said.

Urging a no vote, Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, said there is already $3.6 million in the account, which was created a few years ago with a match component.

“This amendment does not bring with it a match, which I think would be a good idea if we are to bring it in the future,” Walters said, continuing that to add $10 million to an account with over $3 million in it was a sizable increase with “really no strong justification.”

Clausen responded by saying there isn’t much money in the account now, and that is exactly why the increase was necessary. His amendment failed.

Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, proposed two amendments to the attorney general’s budget. The first was to add more than $1 million for four full-time employees and support costs to investigate internet crimes against children.

“All across our state, we have uniformed patrol officers patrolling dangerous neighborhoods, trying to make them safer,” Washut said. “But who is patrolling those virtual neighborhoods where those child sexual predators are lurking?”

The funding, he said, would go to support all Wyoming counties.

Stith, while noting his support for investigating internet crimes against children, spoke against the amendment because he said there is federal funding available for the work. The amendment failed.

Washut’s second amendment, which fell below the $100,000 requirement for a voice vote, was approved. It would allocate $25,000 toward hosting a statewide conference on suicides by first responders, followed by plan development for addressing the risk of suicides among first responders. Washut said that in his region, two first responders have died by suicide in recent history.

“The reality is, there are probably far more suicides among our first responders that are not acknowledged,” Washut said.

The $25,000 would be used as “seed money” to begin to grow support for the community, he said.

Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, brought forth a budget amendment that would allocate $300,000 to the Department of Audit for an independent audit of all funds received pursuant to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act distributed by the Wyoming Business Council.

The amendment failed, but Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said that perhaps a similar process should be adopted for the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funding.