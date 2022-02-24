ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Legislature begins tackling budget amendments

By By Carrie Haderlie For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxpjX_0eNLMavD00

CHEYENNE – Members of the Wyoming House of Representatives began discussing more than 50 proposed amendments to the state’s $2.8 billion 2023-24 biennium budget Wednesday.

Lawmakers requested budget amendments to House Bill 1 , “General government appropriations-2,” for various departments, from the Department of Transportation to State Parks and Cultural Resources and others. The budget amendments were part of second reading on the bill, with third reading tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, brought an amendment to the floor that would add $2.5 million to WYDOT’s budget for an additional 5% salary increase for Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel in the law enforcement division. His amendment failed. Similarly, Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, asked for an amendment that would give snow plow drivers a 7% pay increase. His amendment also failed.

Several legislators said they would support pay increases for all state employees, but were concerned about cherry-picking certain ones for increases. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said he has been saying for six years that state employees need to be paid better.

“This amendment comes in and says, ‘the rest of you state employees, not as good as a state trooper,’” Brown said.

He said he looked into other agencies where Wyoming wages are behind, and said Wyoming’s Department of Family Services pays its employees 26.6% below market value.

“The people that are helping those that are typically the most vulnerable in our population, they are paid 27% lower than what their market pay should be,” Brown said. “When we start looking at coming in here and saying that public service matters, and it matters what area of public service you enter into, it becomes very, very questionable for this body to figure out.”

A budget amendment that would have allowed for $24 million to be used for an Education Cost Adjustment for Wyoming schools also failed in a 35-24 vote.

Brown reminded fellow lawmakers that over $400 million will go into the state’s rainy day savings account.

“You really want to go home and tell these professionals, these teachers who are working with Wyoming students every day, that you were ok with sweeping $400 million into a savings account without giving them a raise? I know I am sure as heck not,” Brown said.

But others said that the ECA was not necessary. Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said that federal funding in the form of CARES Act funding has propped up Wyoming schools, and Rep. Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, said that in states with comparable teacher salaries, the amount the state spends per student is much less than what is spent in Wyoming.

“In the case of Utah, it is half, and I think it would be wise for school boards to find that money within their very generous budgets to pay teachers more and to attract teachers to the state,” Andrew said.

Other amendments

In a 30-29 vote, with one representative absent, the House approved an amendment that would add $1 million to the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources budget and $9 million to the Department of Transportation budget.

Requested by Rep. Jim Roscoe, I-Wilson, the amendment proposed that funding would be used to provide grants to “any agency or political subdivision of the state for shared pathways or greenways, safe pedestrian and bicycle routes to schools, bicycle path networks on existing roads, sidewalk and crosswalk networks, projects to develop walkable main street corridor, or active transportation planning that encourage increased transportation by walking or bicycling.”

Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, and Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, said they were in favor of the allocation because of recent accidents in their districts involving pedestrians on unsafe walkways.

“This last year, we had a child hit by a truck crossing a very busy road going to school – walking from his house to his school,” Newsome said. “I think this is very important.”

Roscoe cited a Wyoming Pathways study conducted in late 2021 that he said clearly delineated what people in Wyoming want.

“The response was from all over the state. People have projects already planned that couldn’t be funded,” Roscoe said.

But Rep. Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, said he did not support the allocation.

“Frankly, my wife and I do a lot of walking. We don’t need an established path to do it. There are plenty already out there. We go out in the mountains and hike cross-country, and we do it in the prairie,” Burkhart said. “Develop non-motorized natural surface trails? That’s dirt. It is already out there.”

Another amendment proposed by Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas, to add $10 million to the Wyoming State Fair endowment account was not approved. Before the vote, Clausen asked fellow lawmakers to – while things are good – boost an account that otherwise does not get much support.

“What this does is move $10 million into a savings account. We are looking at about $2 billion in federal funds, $90 (a barrel) oil … it is just a good time to take care of this endowment,” Clausen said.

Urging a no vote, Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, said there is already $3.6 million in the account, which was created a few years ago with a match component.

“This amendment does not bring with it a match, which I think would be a good idea if we are to bring it in the future,” Walters said, continuing that to add $10 million to an account with over $3 million in it was a sizable increase with “really no strong justification.”

Clausen responded by saying there isn’t much money in the account now, and that is exactly why the increase was necessary. His amendment failed.

Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, proposed two amendments to the attorney general’s budget. The first was to add more than $1 million for four full-time employees and support costs to investigate internet crimes against children.

“All across our state, we have uniformed patrol officers patrolling dangerous neighborhoods, trying to make them safer,” Washut said. “But who is patrolling those virtual neighborhoods where those child sexual predators are lurking?”

The funding, he said, would go to support all Wyoming counties.

Stith, while noting his support for investigating internet crimes against children, spoke against the amendment because he said there is federal funding available for the work. The amendment failed.

Washut’s second amendment, which fell below the $100,000 requirement for a voice vote, was approved. It would allocate $25,000 toward hosting a statewide conference on suicides by first responders, followed by plan development for addressing the risk of suicides among first responders. Washut said that in his region, two first responders have died by suicide in recent history.

“The reality is, there are probably far more suicides among our first responders that are not acknowledged,” Washut said.

The $25,000 would be used as “seed money” to begin to grow support for the community, he said.

Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, brought forth a budget amendment that would allocate $300,000 to the Department of Audit for an independent audit of all funds received pursuant to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act distributed by the Wyoming Business Council.

The amendment failed, but Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said that perhaps a similar process should be adopted for the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Senate advances federal mineral royalty relief

A bill that would refund Wyoming’s share of added federal mineral royalty revenue to oil and gas producers cleared the Senate on Monday. The state’s oil and gas industry has been slow to recover from prices tanking in the early months of the pandemic, often citing uncertainty about federal regulations. Lawmakers are worried that a royalty hike on new federal leases — a move the Biden administration appears to be considering — will suppress new production in the state. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Governor announces end of COVID-19 public health emergency declaration

Wyoming’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration will effectively end March 14, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday. “As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase,” Gordon said in a statement. “This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately. That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors.” ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Bill to ban trans youth from sports moves forward

CHEYENNE – After significant public testimony in committee, and questions regarding its constitutionality, the Senate passed Senate File 51, “Fairness in women's sports act,” through the Committee of the Whole Monday. The bill will face two more readings in the Senate. It is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, who said in previous testimony that she introduced it in hopes of “prohibiting biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools.” ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Gillette venue prepares for arrival of truck convoy

GILLETTE — Residents, Cam-plex and law enforcement are preparing for a convoy of a few hundred truckers that will be passing through Campbell County on its way to Washington, D.C. One strand of the Freedom Convoy, which describes itself as a “peaceful and loving demonstration” asking the government to end all COVID-19 mandates and end vaccine passports, will be stopping in Gillette on Thursday. Although the truckers are only planning...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Wyoming News

Veterans assistance available in Laramie and Goshen counties

CHEYENNE – Two state of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout March. Crystal Emig and Gabriel Rivera are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Emig and Rivera can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Fred Keller will not seek reelection of congressional seat

Williamsport, Pa. — Congressman Fred Keller announced today that he will not seek reelection in the upcoming election. Keller is currently a U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District. Regarding the announcement, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) said: “With control of Congress—and the direction of our nation—at stake, this election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wyoming News

Head Start teachers in 3 states suing over Biden administration's COVID vaccination mandate

(The Center Square) – Head Start teachers in Louisiana, Ohio and Virginia are suing the Biden administration over a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination mandate for the federally funded program. Elizabeth Etherton, a preschool teacher at Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court over a threatened termination Monday for failing to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The lawsuit, which was filed last week, followed a similar...
LOUISIANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy