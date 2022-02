The Miami Dolphins are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. At least for 2022 and that could be where the mistake is being made for the team’s future success. Miami’s new head coach, their new OC, and their new QB coach are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Is it because they believe in him or was that the directive from Chris Grier and Stephen Ross early in the hiring process?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO