Colorado State

Ad Nauseam From Lauren Boebert's Congressional Opponent Is A S**tstorm

By David Moye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colorado Democrat running to defeat controversial Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has just released a political ad that is truly full of crap. Alex Walker’s new video depicts a literal shitstorm: poop falling from the skies; constituents getting disgustingly doused. The theme of Walker’s campaign? “A bull....

Lauren Boebert’s Newest Challenger Kicks Off Campaign With Literal Storm of Shit

Political newcomer Alex Walker, the latest Democratic challenger to toss his hat into the ring to unseat MAGA-boosting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), announced his presence with perhaps the most nauseating campaign ad ever. The two-minute online video that debuted Tuesday starts with a woman getting crushed by a giant pile of feces, followed by other townsfolk trying to avoid a literal storm of shit. Eventually, Walker emerges and picks up a soiled teddy bear before announcing he has joined a crowded race to defeat the mudslinging congresswoman. “We are real Coloradans. We deserve a living wage, small government that actually works, and freedom of choice,” he says. “Instead, we have bullshit.” Alongside references to the unhinged conspiracy theory QAnon—which Boebert has previously supported—the ad also features an actress portraying the congresswoman spraying her office with sewage. “Don’t you ever wonder where it’s all coming from?” Walker asks in the video. “Colorado needs a bull, not a bullshitter. I’m Alex Walker and I approve the shit out of this message!” Walker, who is openly gay, says in his campaign announcement that he was raised by Republican parents. He also cites his business experience and the loss of his brother to suicide as reasons why he is running. Walker is now the 11th Democrat to join the race in hopes of unseating the first-term pro-Trump lawmaker.
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘I Identify’ Tweet Mocking Joe Biden Goes Awry

People on Twitter ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest cringe-worthy tweet attacking President Joe Biden. On Thursday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican wrote that she identifies as “non-Bidenary.”. Some critics reworked the line to mock the lawmaker. Others suggested Boebert, who has a history of transphobic comments,...
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks At White Nationalist Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke at a white nationalist conference in Florida on Friday evening. Greene, a QAnon conspiracist and rabidly anti-trans Republican, was the surprise speaker at the third annual America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, organized by white nationalist figurehead Nick Fuentes.
Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
‘Morons’: Romney, Cheney, Kinzinger condemn fellow Republicans for speaking at white nationalist event

Three veteran Republican lawmakers have called out far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist. In a tweet Saturday, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, blasted their speaking appearance: “As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling. All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now.”
A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
Sen. Mitt Romney Slams GOP 'Morons' At 'Evil' White Nationalist Conference

Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) on Sunday castigated fellow Republican lawmakers who recently spoke at a white nationalist conference in Florida, calling the event “evil” and likening those attending to “morons.”. “There’s no place in either political party for this white nationalist or racism. It’s simply wrong. It’s,...
Newest Lauren Boebert challenger lands in Democratic primary with a splat | Trail Mix

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert got a new Democratic challenger this week, and the roster of attention-grabbing political ads from Colorado candidates got a new entry. Political newcomer and business owner Alex Walker, who was raised in the Denver suburbs and in the Vail Valley by Republican parents and holds a mechanical engineering degree from Stanford University, formally announced his candidacy in the crowded 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary on Feb. 23 with a 2-minute video that quickly went viral.
