Mega Millions jackpot continues going up after no big winner Tuesday night

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

CLEVLELAND (WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot has gone up again after no big winner was announced from Tuesday’s drawing.

As it stands now, the estimated jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is $87 million (with a cash option of about $58.2 million).

The last big winner scored the $426 million jackpot at the end of January in California.

Someone in Ohio got a piece of that jackpot, too, matching five of the winning numbers. The person won $3 million because the winning ticket included the optional Megaplier, which was 3x.

There was also a local connection to that Ohio winning ticket; it was sold at C’s Beverage & Deli on Broadview Road in Cleveland.

The next drawing is Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 p.m. Drawings are also on Tuesday nights at 11 p.m.

Sports
High gas prices in Ohio march on

CLEVELAND (WJW) — High gas prices in Ohio are marching on, although nearly $.30 below the national average of $3.61. Statewide, Ohioans are paying $3.33 at the pump slightly rising from last week’s average of $3.32 – but a huge jump from the $2.70 average across the state just one year ago, according to AAA. […]
