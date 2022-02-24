Geneva Rotary Club set to host Geneva Area Chamber’s March BAH mixer

On Wednesday, March 9th from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, the Geneva Rotary Club will host the Geneva Area Chamber’s March installment of their monthly Business After Hours Mixer at Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante located at 93 Seneca Street in downtown Geneva.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet with Geneva Rotary Club members and learn more about the work they do to improve our local community. During the event, attendees can enjoy light appetizers and refreshments courtesy of Bella’s while they network with Chamber staff and Board of Directors, regional Member businesses, members of the Geneva Rotary Club, and other local community partners.

A brief presentation by the Geneva Area Chamber and the Geneva Rotary Club will take place shortly after 6:00 PM. The drawing for raffle and door prizes as well as a celebratory group photo will take place during the presentation. A reminder to bring your business cards to be able to enter the Chamber’s popular Member Swag Raffle, which always draws excitement from attendees.

“Having been engaged and active Chamber members for over 20 years, we are thrilled to work with the Geneva Rotary for our March BAH Mixer,” says Miranda Odell, President/Executive Director of the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce. “We also want to give a special shout out and thank you to Richard Austin, owner of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, and his entire staff for opening their doors to us.”

Admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Monday, March 7th , by contacting the Chamber at 315-789-1776 or emailing [email protected].

The Geneva Area Chamber would like to encourage their BAH Season Pass Holders to use their free guest passes by bringing a colleague or friend to their March BAH Mixer.

If you have purchased a BAH Season Pass and have yet to pick it up, you can do so at Bella’s during the Chamber’s upcoming BAH Mixer. Business After Hours Networking Mixers are proudly supported by the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Partners – Canandaigua National Bank, Community Broadband Networks, The Eye Care Center, Lyons National Bank, Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance, Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor, and Spectrum Reach.

These events are held on the second Wednesday of each month from either 4 – 6 PM or 5 – 7 PM. The purpose and goal is to help increase awareness of Chamber Members by offering guests the opportunity to visit and experience the business location and to see or sample the property’s products and services. The opportunity to host a Business After Hours event is an exclusive benefit of Chamber membership. For more information, please visit www.genevany.com.

